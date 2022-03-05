Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Announce $2.41 EPS

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post earnings per share of $2.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. American Express reported earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $6.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. 5,348,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.