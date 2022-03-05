Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Announce $2.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post earnings per share of $2.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01. American Express reported earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $6.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. 5,348,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $135.13 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

