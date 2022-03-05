XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 632.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after acquiring an additional 522,956 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,054,000 after acquiring an additional 341,697 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 74.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 588,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after acquiring an additional 250,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 745,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,327,000 after acquiring an additional 238,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $66.74 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.36.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.