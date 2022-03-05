XMON (XMON) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $34.61 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $23,153.16 or 0.58612520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.93 or 0.06758960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,461.00 or 0.99896037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

