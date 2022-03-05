Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XLO. Raymond James started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of XLO opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,739,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $23,063,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,684,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

