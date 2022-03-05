Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

XHR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 392,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,681,000 after purchasing an additional 851,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 436,427 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,389,000 after acquiring an additional 623,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

