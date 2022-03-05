Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.05

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 9831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.
A number of research firms have issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -285.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66.
In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
