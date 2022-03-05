Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.05

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 9831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -285.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

