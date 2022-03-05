Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.