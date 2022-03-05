Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWW. B. Riley cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 482,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,954. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $247,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

