Wolfe Research Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. FBN Securities reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.57.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

