Wolfe Research Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $65.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of FSLR opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $92.77. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First Solar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,767 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

