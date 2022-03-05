Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) PT Raised to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

