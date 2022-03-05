Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Update

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,600 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the January 31st total of 342,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

