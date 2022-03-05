Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.42

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and traded as high as $33.60. Wilmar International shares last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

Wilmar International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

