Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $753,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.