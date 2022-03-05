Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

