Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 1,768 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. New Residential Investment comprises about 1.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,533,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

