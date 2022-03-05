Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $162.26 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.