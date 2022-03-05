Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

NYSE:WHR opened at $203.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.04. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $184.93 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

