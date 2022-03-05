Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 59.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Western Digital stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

