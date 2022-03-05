Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
WMC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 401,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,057. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
