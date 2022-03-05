Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

