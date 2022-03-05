Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,270 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 139,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.79 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

