Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $75.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

VSCO stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

