Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $75.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.
VSCO stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.