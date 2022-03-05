Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $5.80 Million Position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 711,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of EVgo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

NYSE EVGO opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. EVgo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

