Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 89,995 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.30% of PROS worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 326.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PROS by 33.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in PROS by 25.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $29.25 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

