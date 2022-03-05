Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 31,553 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,553 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 107.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $74.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $76.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.03) to GBX 1,105 ($14.83) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

