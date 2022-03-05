Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in News were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in News by 112.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in News by 14.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,472,000 after buying an additional 1,055,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in News by 99.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 307,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in News by 13.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,219,000 after buying an additional 436,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.