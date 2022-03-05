Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 41,213 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,213 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BBJP stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36.

