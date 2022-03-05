Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.81 and a 200 day moving average of $454.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $374.02 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

