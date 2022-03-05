Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 387 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,608,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,902,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM opened at $133.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

