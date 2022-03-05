Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
NYSE WBT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welbilt (WBT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.