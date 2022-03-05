Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

