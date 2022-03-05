Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 92.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

MRSN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $344.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 93,868 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

