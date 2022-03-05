Webster Bank N. A. Trims Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,286,000 after purchasing an additional 786,109 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.15. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $96.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

