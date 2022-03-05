Webster Bank N. A. Takes Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $68.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.