Webster Bank N. A. Sells 350 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,042,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in American International Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in American International Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 40,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in American International Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE AIG opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.