Webster Bank N. A. Purchases Shares of 136 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $535.71 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.