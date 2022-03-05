Webster Bank N. A. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $79.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

