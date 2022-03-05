Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEAV. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE WEAV opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

