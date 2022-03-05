Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEAV. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

WEAV opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

