Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 784 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,841,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,236. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

