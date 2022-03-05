Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 158.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.84. 13,076,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.68 and its 200-day moving average is $211.56. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $178.97 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

