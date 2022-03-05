Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,996,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,173. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

