WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Up 4.6%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €5.50 ($6.18) and last traded at €5.44 ($6.11). Approximately 5,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.20 ($5.84).

The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,420.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is €5.22 and its 200 day moving average is €5.22.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

