Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 69.6% in February

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $36.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

