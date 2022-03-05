Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 69.6% in February

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $36.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 34.52%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.
