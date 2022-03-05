Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.270-$3.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.88 billion-$6.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.59 billion.

Waste Connections stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.83. 1,602,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.49. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $99.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

