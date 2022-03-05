Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $134.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day moving average of $129.49. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $99.28 and a 12 month high of $138.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

