Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €35.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVK. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.13 ($37.23).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €24.22 ($27.21) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The company’s fifty day moving average is €28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.15.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.