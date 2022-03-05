Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $79,682,172.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,077,447 shares of company stock worth $985,067,322. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.82. 11,858,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

