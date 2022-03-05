WalkMe’s (WKME) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 204.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WKME. Citigroup raised their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

WalkMe stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

