Voya Investment Management LLC Invests $207,000 in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,910,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 530,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 6,456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 371,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 365,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $614.10 million and a PE ratio of -71.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

